‘Death Stranding’ documentary gets Disney+ release date

Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, a documentary about the creation of Death Stranding, now has an official date for its release on Disney+.

After a screening at the Tribeca Film Festival last June, Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds is heading to Disney+ on February 23.

The 60 minute film offers “a journey into the creative mind of the most iconic video game designer in the world,” according to the official description, with the documentary following Kojima as he launches his own Kojima Productions studio and creates Death Stranding.

Advertisement

“This visually captivating documentary gives a rare insight into Hideo Kojima’s creative process [and] explores the power and potential of video games as an art form through the work of an influential talent revered by millions worldwide.”

Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds also features appearances from a number of collaborators and famous fans, including Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus, Woodkid and CHVRCHES. A trailer released last year saw Reedus compare Kojima to Willy Wonka.

Kojima started working at Konami in 1986 and went on to design the likes of Metal Gear Solid before launching Kojima Productions in 2011. The studio went independent in 2015, with Death Stranding coming in 2019.

More recently, Kojima has confirmed a new stealth title, codename Physint, which will begin production following the completion of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

The Death Stranding sequel doesn’t currently have a release date, though it should launch sometime in 2025. A new, ten-minute trailer was released earlier this month.

Advertisement

Kojima is also working on a live-action Death Stranding film and is collaborating with Jordan Peele on horror game OD.

In other news, Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt has taken to social media to apologise about a number of issues affecting Helldivers 2 following a huge launch.