‘Death Stranding’ gets a ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ themed update

Death Stranding has received a Cyberpunk 2077 update, exclusively for the PC version.

Available today (December 17), the update forms a collaboration between the two games that extends beyond mere cosmetics. New gameplay elements and missions have been added to Death Stranding to fully invoke the Cyberpunk 2077 feeling. There’s no word on whether the PS4 version will also receive the update.

Included in the crossover is a Cyberpunk 2077 themed bike with improved jumping capabilities, a powerful robotic hand resembling the same one used by Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, several new missions, holograms and cosmetic items for players to customise their character with.

The most notable new inclusion is the ability to hack certain elements of the world. Players can now disable equipment such as sensor poles and short-circuit trucks, creating new gameplay situations to tackle.

Check out the full trailer showcasing all the new features below:

The update for Death Stranding comes a few days after Cyberpunk 2077’s launch and the discovery that the game’s creator, Hideo Kojima, was a cameo in the world of Night City.

Fans also also spotted a reference to the hit comedy show The Office in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, which recreates a fan-favourite scene from the series.

Despite the in-game references, the game has had a messy launch, causing CD Projekt RED to come forward and apologise for its technical issues. Since then, the developer’s founders have reportedly lost $1billion since its launch.