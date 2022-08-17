‘Death Stranding’ might be coming to PC via Xbox Game Pass

It looks like the Sony-backed Death Stranding is set to come to PC via the Xbox Game Pass.

Currently, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is only available to play on PS4, PS5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

However, it seems like the game could soon be coming to Xbox’s PC Game Pass.

Yesterday (August 16) the PC Game Pass Twitter account said: “Sometimes we just like a good landscape picture,” to bring attention to its new profile picture of a mountain.

It didn’t take long for one eagle-eyed follower to realise that the image in question was heavily inspired by a location in Death Stranding.

Death Stranding wouldn’t be the first Sony-backed game to find itself on the PC Game Pass, with the two recent MLB: The Show games finding themselves on the platform.

This follows director Hideo Kojima recently posting that he had “tentatively” finished a trailer for something, but didn’t share any further details.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Hideo Kojima will be partnering with Xbox Game Studios for his next game. This partnership will be “leveraging the power of the cloud,” but little else is known about it as of yet.

Following the announcement, Kojima reassured fans it still has “a very good partnership with PlayStation as well.”

Earlier this week, Guillermo del Toro shared his frustration at the cancellation of Silent Hills, as fellow director Hideo Kojima commemorated the eight-year anniversary of its playable teaser.

In other news, Naoki Yoshida, the director of Final Fantasy 14 and producer for the upcoming Final Fantasy 16, has revealed he believes the series is “struggling” to adapt to industry trends.

Not that he’s too worried: “My current impression is that all we can really do is create multiple games, and continue creating the best that we can at any given time,” he explained.