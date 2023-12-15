‘Death Stranding’ movie being worked on by Hideo Kojima and A24

Creator Hideo Kojima and movie studio A24 are working together on the upcoming Death Stranding movie.

Kojima Productions announced the news on its website, writing that the film will dive into the mysteries surrounding the apocalypse known as “Death Stranding”, and explore the “nightmarish creatures” that were born into a “world on the brink of collapse”.

In the official announcement, Hideo Kojima said: “A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative,”

“I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work,” Kojima continued.

“Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last eight years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together.”

Kojima also specified how the adaptation will differ from other game adaptations, stating that what he and A24 are creating won’t just be a “direct translation of the game”. The goal is to create a “film for anybody who lives cinema”.

“We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born,” Kojima concluded.

A24 previously produced Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once, as well as Uncut Gems, Lady Bird, and this year’s Talk To Me.

In related news, Hideo Kojima and director Jordan Peele are working together on a new horror game titled OD, with Sophia Lillis and Hunter Schafer set to star. Elsewhere, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has a free trial starting today [December 14] and ending December 18.