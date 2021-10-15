‘Deathloop’ update fixes stuttering issues, adds Nvidia DLSS support

The first update for Deathloop has fixed a host of stability and performance issues, including a problem with stuttering reported by PC players.

Arkane Studios has released the first patch for Deathloop since it launched on September 14.

Owners of Deathloop on PC will be glad to see that the patch fixes “issues that were causing dropped frames and hitches in camera movement”, which should address frequently reported stuttering problems within the game.

PC players have also received support for Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), which allows certain graphics cards to run games at lower – less intensive – resolutions without affecting how the game looks. Additionally, support for DualSense controller audio has been added to PS5 controllers used on PC.

Over on PS5, HDR calibration options have been added and vibrations on DualSense controllers have been “improved”.

Outside of these changes, there are plenty of fixes that have been applied to both platforms. NPCs will now have better pathing and react smarter to the player, and Julianna players will no longer be able to listen in on radio conversations meant only for Colt.

Across both platforms, users should find that ray tracing should run smoother and has less of an effect on performance. The audio mix for Deathloop has also been improved, allowing for higher quality sound from the game’s first patch.

The patch notes also report fixing an issue with Havoc, which was causing players to crash when playing as Julianna. It has also fixed a problem where Julianna players could unlock trophies/achievements on Colt’s behalf, which was not supposed to happen – especially as they’re meant to be rivals.

