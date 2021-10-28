‘Death’s Door’ comes to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch this November

Highly acclaimed action-adventure game, Death’s Door, is making its way to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on November 23.

Previously only available on PC and Xbox, it’s a game that we described as “like Samuel Beckett meets Adventure Time, combining an abstract, tragic sensibility with juvenile humour and acid-tongued barbs.” Death’s Door offers an atmospheric mixture of great puzzles, exploration, and some challenging combat too.

You play a cute looking crow who also happens to be a reaper. He’s been tasked with the role of eliminating magical creatures who have dodged death. That means every time you come across a boss, they are depressed or scared to see you. Death’s Door might sound bleak, but it’s also very charming too – check out the trailer below to see what we mean.

A distinctly quirky affair, Death’s Door was previously only available for PC and Xbox, but it’s now making its way to more formats on November 23rd.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners can pre-order it now and instantly gain access to Acid Nerve’s previous title, Titan Souls, for free.

Similarly positively reviewed, Titan Souls draws inspiration from Dark Souls and The Legend of Zelda series. It’s a top-down action game where players have only one arrow and can take only one hit meaning it can be pretty tricky.

