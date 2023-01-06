‘Deathverse: Let It Die’ servers are being suspended indefinitely

Supertrick Games and GunHo Online Entertainment have announced that services for Deathverse: Let It Die, a battle royale spin-off of 2018’s Let It Die, are being suspended after just four months.

In a blog post published today (January 6), developer Supertrick Games shared that Deathverse: Let It Die will be taken offline in July 2023, though the studio plans to “redevelop” the game for an eventual relaunch.

In the post, Supertrick Games acknowledged “challenges” with the game that have been present from launch, including issues with matchmaking and lag – two topics that are frequently mentioned in the ‘Mixed’ player reviews for the game on Steam.

“While we have tried various solutions to some degree of success, we have not been able to resolve the underlying problems,” wrote the studio. “As a result, the development and operations teams have made the decision to temporarily suspend the game’s services while we redevelop Deathverse: Let It Die.”

“This was a difficult decision for us to make,” continued the blog post. “However, we believe that re-releasing the game with significant improvements will allow it to be enjoyed by a wider audience as well as our current players.”

Deathverse: Let It Die servers will be suspended on July 18 and subsequently, planned content for Deathverse’s third season will only be “partially” launched. No date has been announced for the planned re-launch of Deathverse, and servers will be suspended just 10 months after the game launched in October 2022.

“Considering how much time goes into developing a game–and that there’s a finite number of games one can possibly make in a lifetime–it’s impossible to say at this stage whether this is the right choice,” shared Supertrick Games. “But we love this game and are proud to have developed it together as a team. Therefore, we believe this is the best possible decision at this time.”

It’s not the only battle royale to struggle in recent months – back in November, Improbable announced that Scavengers would be shut down without ever leaving Early Access.

