‘Deep Rock Galactic’ developer Ghost Ship Games expands into publishing

Ghost Ship Games, the developer behind Deep Rock Galactic, has announced that it will be launching a publishing arm to help “lift up” smaller developers.

Titled Ghost Ship Publishing, the new arm of Ghost Ship will serve as a “launchpad for independent video games in the rapidly growing Danish games industry and beyond.”

Ghost Ship Publishing will announce some of its upcoming titles on March 2, as part of Deep Rock Galactic‘s fifth anniversary livestream.

Ghost Ship explains that the “careful approach to open development and a flexible design philosophy” from the game will be foundational for future games published by the studio.

“Becoming a publisher is a way for us to give a bit back to the industry, and to help lift up both the Danish gaming scene and other small developers like ourselves across the globe,” commented Søren Lundgaard, CEO of Ghost Ship Games. “Our goal is to assist fellow developers with funding and marketing expertise, while also helping them establish a solid business. Founding a publishing brand is a passion project for us, and we are very excited to make this a reality.”

Mikkel Martin Pedersen, the studio’s CCO, added that “starting a publishing company is a natural next step for Ghost Ship,” and explained that “the success of Deep Rock Galactic” has enabled the expansion.

We played through the game’s third season back in October, and enjoyed the “pure carnage” of the game’s plague-themed update.

Earlier in the month, Ghost Ship Games announced that it would be celebrating Deep Rock Galactic‘s fifth birthday with an in-game event running from March 2 to March 16. Additionally, players will be given an option to play the original version of Deep Rock Galactic that launched in 2018.

