Dead Island 2 publisher Deep Silver announced that a handful of its game IPs will not be appearing at E3 2021.

The list includes Metro, Saints Row, Dead Island and TimeSplitters. The publisher tweeted out the details and said: “We’ll let you know when we have news to share.” It said that parent company Koch Media is making an announcement as part of Summer Game Fest on June 11, and that this is a “head’s up”.

Our parent company @KochMedia_HQ is making an announcement as part of #SummerGamesFest on June 11th. To give you a head’s up, you won’t see Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro or TimeSplitters there (or at any other E3 2021 event). We’ll let you know when we have news to share. — Deep Silver (@deepsilver) June 4, 2021

Advertisement

The Koch Media E3 event will be taking place on June 11 at 12pm PDT (8pm BST), with little else known about what’s in store except that Geoff Keighley will be a special guest.

This comes just weeks after Deep Silver announced that the cult classic TimeSplitters will be getting a sequel after 20 years. The original developers at Free Radical Design will be reforming to work on the title. They said: “You asked us and we listened. We have been working on Plans to bring the TimeSplitters franchise back to life”

The last news for Dead Island 2 saw the game receive a mention in the Epic v Apple legal battle revealed that it was going to be an Epic Game Store exclusive. The game was officially revealed in 2014, with very little in the way of updates coming since then.

Deep Silver also announced recently that Saints Row: The Third Remastered would be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on May 25th. It will feature cross generation co-op, and will allow you to carry over saves from the previous generation versions to the current ones.

Advertisement

In other news, Far Cry 6 will be getting a third-person mode that players can freely switch between while playing. Narrative director Navid Khavari told GameSpot that there are “a few reasons” for this.

“It instantly felt like there was more of a connection to Dani’s journey in the world, more of a connection to this epic story in Yara.”