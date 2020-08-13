Def Jam teases a “special announcement” for video game fans

Hip-hop label Def Jam Recordings has teased on Twitter that a “special announcement” is coming soon, hinting at the revival of its beloved fighting game franchise.

Def Jam took to Twitter with a thread saying: “The streets saying we need a new Def Jam game”. This is followed by a second tweet that reads: “Once our twitter hits 1M, we have a special announcement for y’all!” Def Jam’s Twitter account has since garnered over a million followers.

Once our twitter hits 1M, we have a special announcement for y’all ! 🎮 — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) August 10, 2020

The Def Jam fighting games are considered to be iconic in the fighting genre, combining a mix of over-the-top pro-wrestling moves and the grit of hip-hop artists, featuring the likes of Snoop Dogg, DMX, Eminem and many more.

Def Jam’s gaming franchise made its debut in 2003 with Def Jam: Vendetta, followed by 2004’s Fight For NY, which included an extended roster. The last game in the series was 2007’s Def Jam: Icon on PS3 and Xbox 360, which wasn’t as well-received as its predecessors.

Since then, Def Jam has used its Twitter account to gauge the level of interest the masses would have a new game. In 2018, the label sought feedback on a potential Def Jam: Fight for NY follow-up.

Pick a city pic.twitter.com/VkbVZvNpHw — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) August 1, 2018

In recent weeks, rapper Ice-T has publicly called for a new Def Jam game to be developed for next-gen consoles. His desire for a new game in the franchise has since been supported by a league of fans online.

It is currently unclear if Def Jam’s announcement will reveal a new entry in the franchise, or if it will be a remake of past games.