Delayed ‘Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection’ coming to Nintendo Switch next month

It’s been confirmed that the delayed Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection is finally coming to Nintendo Switch next month.

The two-game bundle brings together remastered versions of the original Life Is Strange game and prequel Life Is Strange: Before the Storm. It was originally due for release last September but was delayed “due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic.”

It was then given a February release date for Google Stadia, PlayStation, Xbox and PC but the Switch version was delayed further due to “a little set back”.

It’s now been confirmed that the remastered collection will be released for Nintendo Switch on September 27 and has been renamed Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection.

The Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection for Nintendo Switch features Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered, featuring every update, and optimised for Switch. — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 16, 2022

The collection will feature remastered visuals across characters and environments, vastly improved character animation using full facial motion capture performance, updates and refined gameplay puzzles, as well as engine and lighting upgrades.

Additionally, the game will also include previously released deluxe content, such as Chloe Price outfits and the ‘Farewell’ bonus episode.

According to developers, the title has been “optimised for Switch”.

In a recent interview, senior narrative designer at Square Enix External Studios Philip Lawrence explained how the studio is happy to leave the staggered, episodic release format of early Life Is Strange games behind, and focus on what the studio did with Life Is Strange: True Colors.

Lawrence revealed, “as you can imagine, it was a decision that was talked about and agonised over quite a bit, but I think on reflection it was the right decision.”

“I think from a creative point of view, it allowed us to concentrate on developing the story, getting the scripts into a great position, and then producing a game”, with the team not having to rush “production on the scripted content for the first episode, and then moving on to the next one.”

