‘Deliver Us Mars’ delayed into early 2023

Deliver Us Mars has been delayed into next year, as developer Keoken Interactive and publisher Frontier Foundry want to make it “the best it can be at launch.”

The Deliver Us The Moon sequel was originally set to release on September 27 this year, but a Twitter announcement today (August 15) confirms that the game has been pushed back into next year.

Deliver Us Mars will now release on February 2, 2023.

An update on the release date of Deliver Us Mars: pic.twitter.com/1SrFqjL3zm — Deliver Us Mars (@DeliverUsMars) August 15, 2022

The announcement called the game Keoken Interactive’s “most ambitious project to date,” adding that it is “packed with deeply emotional moments and fraught with danger.”

“Whilst we understand this news might be disappointing, we are excited for you all to face the challenges of Mars, traverse its hostile environments, and discover the mystery of the ARKs. Your patience will allow us to deliver the best experience we can,” adds the post.

Despite the delay, players will get a new look at Deliver Us Mars on August 24 later this month, as a part of Gamescom.

Deliver Us Mars is going to be set ten years after the previous title Deliver Us The Moon, and will build on the first’s grounded setting and sci-fi storytelling.

The sequel’s Steam page outlines what players can expect from the game when it launches next year: “Ten years after the Fortuna mission, humanity is closer than ever to extinction. After a mysterious distress call from Mars, join the Zephyr and its crew as they journey to the red planet and seek to recover the Ark colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward, and with them, ensure the survival of the human race.”

