‘Deliver Us Mars’ shares September release date and in-game footage

Deliver Us Mars, a sequel to Deliver Us The Moon, will launch in September this year – and publisher Frontier Foundry has shared a trailer revealing a first look at some in-game footage.

Today (June 8), Frontier Foundry announced that Deliver Us Mars will launch on September 27, 2022. It will be available on all current and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox platforms, while PC fans will be able to pick it up on either Steam or the Epic Games Store.

A platforming adventure, Deliver Us Mars will follow protagonist Kathy Johanson “on a desperate mission to the Red Planet” as she tries to save Earth “by retrieving vital colonisation vessels known as the ARKs”.

Advertisement

However, Johanson is also on a personal quest to investigate a “mysterious message” sent from Mars, which could be related to her father – who disappeared during a separate venture to the Red Planet.

Thanks to a new trailer from Frontier Foundry, you can see the game in action below.

The trailer showcases some of what players will get up to in Deliver Us Mars – which Frontier Foundry says will include “conquering platforming challenges, solving complex puzzles, scuba diving, floating in zero gravity and even executing a thrilling launch sequence inside a spaceship.”

More information on Deliver Us Mars will be shared during the PC Gaming Show on Sunday (June 12), where Frontier Foundry will reveal the actress playing Johanson.

Deliver Us Mars was first announced back in March, with a trailer that confirmed the sequel will be set ten years after Deliver Us The Moon. At the time, developer Keoken Interactive said it was “extremely excited” to have Frontier Foundry publish the project, praising the company as “sci-fi specialists”.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, ESA president Stan Pierre-Louis has confirmed that E3 will make a digital and physical return in 2023.