‘Demon Slayer: Hinokami Kepputan’: watch the first gameplay footage

Aniplex has released the first gameplay footage from its upcoming game Demon Slayer: Hinokami Kepputan.

The footage was showcased during the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba amine second anniversary event for the Japanese streaming service AbemaTV. The seven-minute gameplay footage featured Tanjirō Kamado voice actor, Natsuki Hanae, playing the upcoming game, as well as commentary from developer CyberConnnect2.

The steam previewed five playable characters (Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Giyu Tomioka), although CyberConnnect2 confirmed that there will be more available in the final game. The developer also reiterated that the footage is from a demo build of the game, which is still in development.

Check out the gameplay footage here.

Demon Slayer: Hinokami Kepputan was first revealed in March 2020 for the PS4. The studio has since stated that the game is also in development for the PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. An official release date for the game has yet to be announced.

According to Dual Shockers, more detailed about the game will be released in next week’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Developer CyberConnnect2 is best known for helming video game adaptations of popular animes and mangas such as Naruto, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and .hack//. Its last release as open-world action RPG Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

