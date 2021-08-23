‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles’ to have playable demons post-launch

CyberConnect2 has announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles will add playable demons in a separate update.

As spotted and translated by Gematsu, the developer and publisher Aniplex shared today (August 23) that it will add playable demons to the Versus Mode via a free update post-launch.

This is significant as in Demon Slayer‘s anime, the story follows the main character Tanjiro Kamado on a quest to cure his sister of her demonic nature, all while slaying several demon enemies. The Versus Mode update is the first time fans will be able to witness the story from their perspective.

As well as this announcement, the companies also shared new screenshots of the Mount Natagumo arc for the Demon Slayer‘s solo story mode showing off one of the anime’s most iconic demons, Rui.

Last month, the first gameplay footage was revealed for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles which showcased one of the characters Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Hashibira in action during the Tsuzumi Mansion level.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is set to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 14 in Japan and October 15 worldwide.

