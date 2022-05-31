‘Demon Slayer”s Zach Aguilar enjoyed revisiting the anime when recording the game

Zach Aguilar, the voice actor behind Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -The Hinokami Chronicles has shared his favourite scenes to record ahead of June’s Nintendo Switch release.

In a recent Q&A interview with NME, Zach Aguilar spoke about his time playing the main character from the popular shonen anime, sharing why he was personally interested in playing the role of Tanjiro.

On the topic of recording his favourite scenes in the video game adaptation, Aguilar said that he loved acting the scenes from earlier on in the two-season anime.

“I enjoyed revisiting scenes from the early parts of the anime. After experiencing everything over again, it gave me a different perspective knowing the events to come and having a better understanding of Tanjiro’s character,” Aguilar said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Aguilar also touched on why he thinks the there is so much interest in the Demon Slayer franchise, saying he finds Tanjiro’s story to be “compelling” and “something that people want to see through to the end – rooting for Tanjiro through all his struggles makes viewers want to see what comes next.”

“The anime also has such beautiful animation, and it’s a large part of why I personally was interested in the series at first,” he added. “It’s a gorgeous show with an interesting story and lovable characters! All these elements combined make it timeless.”

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -The Hinokami Chronicles launched on October 15 last year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is also set to release on Nintendo Switch on June 9, 2022.

In other news, a new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer will be released tomorrow on June 1.