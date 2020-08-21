‘Demon’s Souls’ PS5 remake has been rated for release

The PS5’s upcoming Demon’s Souls remake has been rated, suggesting the game could be arriving as a launch title.

Demon’s Souls rating was originally discovered and tweeted by Japanese gaming news site Gematsu, which revealed the information was given by a South Korean rating board.

No release date for the game has been confirmed as of yet, however, as Gematsu also reported, game’s given a rating by the board are typically awarded within one to three months before release. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was also recently given a rating and has already been confirmed to be a launch title for the PS5.

You can see the full tweet below:

Missed this last week, but Demon's Souls was rated in Korea on August 13 https://t.co/wG2n5vGR1U pic.twitter.com/5teyeQFVnl — Gematsu (@gematsucom) August 20, 2020

Sony’s full launch line-up plans for the PS5 are still yet to be revealed. Outside of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and third-party titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, little is known about what players can expect when the console releases later this year.

In a recent interview, senior vice president and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, Eric Lempel, spoke about the PS5’s launch line-up and called it “the best line-up that we’ve (Sony) ever seen in the history of PlayStation.”

He also said “the content that will be in the launch window and beyond is incredibly exciting,” before later stating that the company has “revealed some of that content and naturally there will be more to come.”

Demon’s Souls was announced back in June during the PS5 reveal event. No gameplay was shown, however an assortment of details were revealed after its unveiling.

As a ground-up remake, Demon’s Souls will come packed with new shadow and raytracing effects to take full advantage of the new hardware. Two graphical options will also be available: one focused on fidelity, and one focused on frame rate.