Denuvo software removed from two most recent ‘Tomb Raider’ games

Both Rise Of The Tomb Raider and Shadow Of The Tomb Raider have been updated to remove Denuvo anti-piracy software.

According to update logs from SteamDB, both Rise Of The Tomb Raider and Shadow Of The Tomb Raider have been updated to remove Denuvo. The anti-piracy software has been blamed for causing performance issues in multiple games.

Developers add download right management (DRM) software to their games to prevent them from being pirated. These usually require some processing power to complete the checks frequently. Usually, the software is only effective for a limited period after a game has launched, as pirates eventually circumvent it. Often once this happens, developers will remove the software from their game.

Advertisement

The software often received criticism for causing performance issues in games. The most notable demonstration of this was with Resident Evil Village. A pirated version of the game was released that showed better performance than the official version running Denuvo. However, Capcom later released a patch that eased the performance issues in the official version.

Rise Of The Tomb Raider was released in 2015, so players have had to deal with the DRM software for seven years. Shadow Of The Tomb Raider was released in 2018. Both versions of the game now also support Nvidia DLSS. This software uses AI rendering technology to improve image quality in games and provide better frame rates. It does this by running the game at a lower resolution, then using supersampling to upscale back to the desired resolution. However, this feature is only available on Nvidia RTX graphics cards.

Elsewhere, Intel has released documentation for its upcoming Adler Lake CPU’s, which use hybrid architecture. The documents suggest that there may be trouble with DRM software that isn’t prepared to use the new architecture.