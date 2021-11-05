Denuvo causes “the occasional incompatible game” with Alder Lake CPUs

Reviews for Intel‘s Alder Lake CPUs are in, however, it’s been reported that Denuvo causes incompatibility issues with Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and other games.

In reviews for the Intel Core I9 12900K CPU, multiple outlets have reported that Denuvo causes certain games not to work correctly.

Both PC Gamer and PC Mag report that controversial DRM software Denuvo lies at fault for incompatibility issues. One game in particular – Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – does not run due to Denuvo. Speaking to PC Mag, Intel shared the following:

“We are aware of a DRM issue with Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and we are working with the game publisher on a fix. Select game titles have had issues running on 12th Gen Core platforms due to a DRM issue. These issues have been addressed via game patches and OS updates for most games in Windows 11. Windows 10 updates will begin next year.”

PC Gamer also noted that Denuvo was causing “the occasional incompatible game” with Intel’s Alder Lake CPU, adding that Intel said, “it was yet to remedy an issue with Denuvo on Alder Lake for 32 games”.

In October, Intel’s developer documentation said that it was “working with leading DRM vendors like Denuvo to ensure their solutions support new platforms”.

The issues stem from existing DRM software struggling to utilise new hybrid architecture within Alder Lake CPUs. However, Denuvo, in particular, has been widely criticised for causing performance problems in games that use it.

