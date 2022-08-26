Denuvo claims Nintendo Switch integration “won’t affect” performance

Anti-piracy software Denuvo will not affect the performance of Switch games, a spokesperson has clarified.

Earlier this week, it was announced during Gamescom 2022 that the company had found an “innovative solution” regarding Switch games being pirated on PC, and would be selling a product titled Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection.

This caused a bit of a stir of concern amongst fans. While it does prevent privacy, it has also been noted to affect game performance. One popular example is Resident Evil Village, which ran noticeably worse due to the software. Additionally, two of the recent Tomb Raider games had Denuvo removed by their developer due to performance complaints. This seems to be related to its high CPU (central processing unit) usage.

However, in an email to publication Kotaku, a spokesperson for Denuvo clarified that “The protection is designed not to affect the gamer’s experience, and it does not have any in-game performance impact.”

The Switch’s portability and potential inability to always be connected to an online server was also acknowledged in regards to the DRM (digital rights management) needing online connection: “We are aware that the Nintendo Switch is a mobile console and therefore has limited online capabilities, so we designed our solution to be fully offline, no online checks required.”

It was also noted that this came from developer and publisher demand, and that the company wasn’t partnering with Nintendo in this endeavour, although due to NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) Denuvo isn’t allowed “to disclose company names”.

