Denuvo quietly added to ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’

It appears Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will launch with controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo.

While Rocksteady Studios hasn’t officially confirmed the inclusion of Denuvo, an updated Steam listing said Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League “incorporates 3rd-party DRM” while an entry on SteamDB’s changelist from January 20 reads: “Added third-party DRM – Denuvo Anti-Tamper.”

Denuvo is a digital rights management system designed to protect games from piracy and requires a regular online connection to confirm a player owns a license to play the game. However it’s one of the more intrusive DRM systems and has been accused of slowing down several games.

Back in 2021, hackers claimed that Denuvo was to blame for Resident Evil Village‘s performance issues while Humankind developer Amplitude Studios said Denuvo’s integration was “not good enough” to avoid performance issues, and dropped it ahead of launch.

The news about Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s use of Denuvo hasn’t gone over well with fans either.

“It’s like someone is trying to sabotage the game,” wrote one Reddit user. “Oh look another AAA title that’s DOA,” added another while a third said: “Just when you thought Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League could not get any more shady”.

Rocksteady has already had to defend Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League against claims it’s a live service title, rather than the narrative-driven, four-player co-op it was announced as.

“For us, it wasn’t so much about making a game in any particular genre. Rather, the focus is on creating a sense of flow and trinity between all-out gameplay systems,” said studio product director Darius Sadeghian. “That’s reflected in the way the traversal, melee, and shooter elements all blend together when you’re playing.”

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is due for release February 2, 2024 via PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam while Epic Games Store users will have to wait until March 5.

