‘Destiny 2’ armour system to get major change in anniversary update

Bungie has released further details about the massive Destiny 2 update coming with the 30th anniversary of the studio.

Highlighting the changes is an alteration to how armour modding works. The latest This Week At Bungie blog post detailed that Destiny 2’s armour system will become easier to swap on the fly. Currently, armour pieces have several slots filled with mods to gain powerful abilities and stat buffs. Players are free to swap these around at any time, but they cost a small number of in-game materials.

However, the upcoming change will remove the cost for slotting armour mods. While this seems like a minimal change, removing the currency requirement will allow third-party software to interact with the equipment. Destiny Item Manager (DIM) already makes it easy for Destiny 2 players to swap weapons and armour by hooking into the API. Still, it could not make changes that required an exchange of currency.

After the update, players should be able to move an armour piece to their guardian, then attach all of the mods they want directly to the piece from a web browser. This will make armour swaps much faster as it cuts out the need to travel to the tower and collect the gear, then navigate the UI and attach each mod individually. This will not work in areas where equipment is locked and changes cannot be made.

“While this may not be a solution to every build craft feedback item, it is a step forward as the team looks to dialling in build crafting and loadout opportunities for Destiny 2 in the future,” the blog says, “The team will also be looking at Artifact mod resets and costs in the future, but general armour mod swapping is a great first step.”

