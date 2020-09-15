‘Destiny 2’ and ‘Company Of Heroes 2’ join Xbox Game Pass this month

The next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles have been announced and will be headlined by Destiny 2 and Company Of Heroes 2.

Joining first on September 17 will be Company Of Heroes 2 on PC. The tactical strategy game includes two single-player campaigns alongside a substantial multiplayer mode, both of which are said to come with five armies to choose from.

Coming to Xbox One on September 22 is Destiny 2. While the base game is free-to-play, both the Shadowkeep and Forsaken expansions will be available to Xbox Game Pass members. The inclusion comes ahead of its upcoming expansion, Beyond Light, which is expected to arrive in November.

Meanwhile, other games joining Xbox Game Pass include the PC version of Halo 3: ODST, the heartfelt indie title Night In The Woods (for PC, Xbox One and Android), and the epic fantasy co-op game, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (for Xbox One and Android). The full offerings can be seen here.

As for titles leaving, Bad North, DiRT Rally 2.0, Dishonored 2, Panzer Dragoon Orta, Westerado: Double Barreled and Yooka-Laylee are all scheduled to leave the service on September 30.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will also be able to take full advantage of cloud gaming. The implementation starts today (September 15) and allows members to stream their favourite games directly to their Android device.

The new selection of games joins September’s earlier inclusions. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, all three episodes of Tell Me Why, and the critically acclaimed Crusader Kings III were all added to the service earlier this month.