‘Destiny 2’ developer Bungie wins $4.3million in cheating trial and immediately sues another cheater

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has won a $4.3million (£3.7million) lawsuit against cheat seller AimJunkies.

The lawsuit has been ongoing since 2021 when Bungie first filed the suit. The developer was awarded $3.6million (£3million) in damages and $738,000 (£608,000) in fees (as reported by Eurogamer).

Bungie’s case against Aimjunkies was initially thrown out last April due to a lack of evidence, before it was resubmitted with more evidence.

AimJunkies filed a counter-complaint alleging that some of Bungie’s new evidence had been gained by accessing the PC of James May, a third-party cheat creator, without permission. However, their attempt to countersue failed.

In August, AimJunkies claimed that the company’s cheats had no effect on Destiny’s popularity.

NEWS: Bungie has won a $4.3 million award against a #Destiny2 cheat seller AimJunkies in arbitration. ($3.6m in damages and $738k in fees) pic.twitter.com/SWkkRn2ZOi — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) February 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Bungie has now filed a similar lawsuit against another cheat seller, LaviCheats.

Bungie is requesting $2,000 (£1,652) for each of the 2,790 downloads of the cheat software, totalling at $5.6million (£4.6million). With fees, the total lawsuit would be $6.7million (£5.5million).

In the lawsuit, Bansal’s (aka LeviCheats) unlawful actions are described as “flagrant and wilful” and “demonstrates a willingness to continue with his illegal activities”.

It adds: “Bansal’s statements and actions since receiving notice of the complaint in this action demonstrate that, absent a significant damage award, Bansal is unlikely to cease his unlawful actions”.

Bansal allegedly responded to a post on the LaviCheats website forum by writing: “Bungie lawyers you can suck my nuts!”

NEW: Another #Destiny2 cheat seller, LaviCheats, has been hit with a $6.7 million lawsuit from Bungie. Bungie wants at least "$2,000 for each of the 2,790 cheat software" downloaded from seller's websites. pic.twitter.com/1Kxe64eV9x — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) February 20, 2023

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Bungie has spent over £1.6million trying to stop cheats from impacting Destiny 2.

The developer previously issued a £6.2million lawsuit against a copyright fraudster and settled for £10.7million out of court with one Destiny 2 cheat site. More recently, the company demanded £9.9million from another cheat site VeteranCheats.

In that more recent lawsuit, Bungie claimed: “Each of these pieces of cheat software functions differently and Bungie has been forced to combat each component independently. The more complex and different the cheat is, the more expensive it is to combat.”