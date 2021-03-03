Bungie, the team behind first-person looter shooter Destiny 2, have filed a copyright for Bungiecon, hinting at plans for a convention.

In the listing found by users at Resetera on Monday, the trademark references “organizing and conducting fan conventions in the fields of video and computer games”. It was first filed in late June 2020.

While the name Bungiecon implies Bungie is planning to hold a convention, other parts of the trademark listing seem to hint at a potential focus on merchandise.

The filing also mentions jewellery instruction guides and reference guides, playing cards and card games, and Halloween costumes and masks.

The discovery of the trademark listing came only a few weeks after Bungie announced its intention to expand the Destiny universe into “additional media”.

The announcement was delivered alongside the news of two high-profile board appointments in Trace Harris and Pamela Kaufman, who both have vast amounts of experience in TV and media.

Fan conventions have increased in popularity in recent years, with the likes of Minecon (a convention dedicated to Minecraft) and Blizzcon (a convention hosted by Overwatch developer Blizzard) receiving thousands of attendees each year.

Conventions typically contain a mix of fan-focused activities including Q&A sessions, meet and great opportunities, cosplay events and also more industry-specific moments such as exclusive game reveals and developer conferences.

Elsewhere in the Destiny 2 universe, players have been utilising a glitch which allows the player limit in raid activities to be exceeded.

The glitch enables players to take part in Destiny 2’s end-game activities in a group of up to twelve, which is double the normal player limit.