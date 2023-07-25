‘Destiny 2’ fans think Paul McCartney is coming back for a new soundtrack

Destiny 2‘s forthcoming The Final Shape expansion might see Paul McCartney‘s original soundtrack for the game return, and players are extremely excited about that possibility.

Per Reddit user AtlyxMusic, Bungie is said to be recording the live orchestra sections for The Final Shape‘s soundtrack in Nashville, Tennessee. Destiny 2‘s orchestrator Ella Rae Feingold also shared a photo of sheet music to her Instagram account, obscuring the names of those involved in the composition, but she left “P. McCartney” visible.

AtlyxMusic argued that the name “O’Donnell” is just about recognisable under Feingold’s attempt to block it out, meaning that Marty O’Donnell might be collaborating on The Final Shape‘s soundtrack too. O’Donnell is famed for his work on Halo and is credited as a co-composer of Destiny‘s original soundtrack with McCartney.

Fans are over the moon with the idea that both the composer and the iconic songwriter and musician could be back for the expansion. As well as the song ‘Hope for the Future’, McCartney wrote a number of Destiny‘s main themes that have become treasured by the community over the years.

“Every subgenre you can imagine, he’s done. He’s ticking off all the boxes of music that exist in the world, but he hasn’t done anything [for] games — and that spells incredible opportunity,” said Bungie’s Lev Chapelsky in an interview in 2022.

O’Donnell and McCartney’s involvement would be a fitting way to conclude the Light and Darkness Saga, from the campaign of the first game, The Dark Below, House of Wolves, The Taken King to Rise of Iron. Of course, this is all speculation at the moment as The Final Shape isn’t released til February 2024.

