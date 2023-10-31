‘Destiny 2’ fans worry that the game “doesn’t matter anymore” after layoffs

The Destiny 2 community has come together to share their concerns over the future of the shooter following a delay to The Final Shape expansion and a number of job losses.

The Final Shape has been designed to be the finale of Destiny‘s story, with players putting everything on the line to prevent The Witness’ intentions to remake the universe.

However, a report from Bloomberg alleged that Bungie has pushed The Final Shape from February 2024 to June 2024. Additionally, Marathon has been delayed into 2025.

On top of this, Bungie confirmed a number of layoffs at the company, but specifics were not shared.

“Today is a sad day at Bungie as we say goodbye to colleagues who have all made a significant impact on our studio,” CEO Pete Parsons announced in a post to X on October 30, as he encouraged recruiters to seek out the “truly talented” employees who had been affected.

In response to these headlines, Destiny 2 fans have shared their anxiety about what’s next for the sci-fi shooter.

“For the first time, I genuinely feel uncomfortable with supporting [Bungie] by pre-ordering The Final Shape,” said one player, adding that the redirection of manpower to Marathon made them feel like “Destiny doesn’t matter anymore”.

Others implicated Sony, which bought Bungie in 2022, while another group of gamers attributed the layoffs to the state of the technology industry after the surge of interest in the pandemic.

“I don’t know if this can be fairly levelled at Bungie as an example of their own mismanagement, though,” explained a player. “Layoffs like this are happening across the industry, it’s horrible, and it seems like it could be a Sony mandate more than anything else.”

According to data from videogameslayoffs.com, over 6,400 gaming jobs have been lost as a result of layoffs and studio shutdowns in 2023.

TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz said that, in relation to the news about Bungie, “events over the last few days lead us to believe that PlayStation is undergoing a restructuring”.

