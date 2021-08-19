‘Destiny 2’ officially getting BattlEye anti-cheat after it leaked

Destiny 2 will be getting BattlEye anti-cheat for its player vs. player (PvP) modes, the official Twitter page for the game has confirmed, after it leaked earlier today (August 19).

Officially revealed in the tweet below, and endorsed by journalist at The Verge Tom Warren beforehand, BattlEye anti-cheat will be coming to the game.

The official Destiny 2 Twitter account said “our partnership with BattlEye will soft launch next Season. Just another step toward a level playing field for all,” with more information coming on August 24 at the Destiny 2 showcase.

Our partnership with BattlEye will soft launch next Season. Just another step toward a level playing field for all. Learn more on 8/24: https://t.co/P3UimOS4vk pic.twitter.com/vyrPp8yU57 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 19, 2021

According to the now removed page on the BattlEye website, the software was to be added alongside Destiny 2 update 3.2.0. “BattlEye will be included as Destiny 2’s anti-cheat protection. Bans are manually assessed and applied during the first few weeks. After the soft launch, the system will automatically apply locks,” part of the webpage screenshot reads.

Update 3.2.0 was added to the game back in May of this year, and no BattlEye anti-cheat had been added in that time. But now that there has been official confirmation, that doesn’t seem to matter.

In another tweet on the original leak, Warren said that “Bungie has been testing this internally for months, and the screenshot is legitimate.” In the thread Warren states “you can’t rollout crossplay without some extra protection” and that “Bungie has added a password to its support pages confirming BattlEye anti-cheat.”

The BattlEye anti-cheat software can be integrated into any game, and the website claims “the player simply will not notice that BattleEye is running in the background”. The system aims to either completely block hacking or detect it as it happens to allow for bans. The software is currently used in games like PUBG and Fortnite, among others.

