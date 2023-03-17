‘Destiny 2’ players are paying their respects to Lance Reddick in-game

Destiny 2 players are taking to The Tower in game to pay their respects to actor Lance Reddick, who died today (March 17) aged 60, reportedly of natural causes.

The actor played Commander Zavala in the series, the vanguard for the game’s Titan class. As the character is stationed in the game’s social space, The Tower, players have been visiting the character to pay their respects.

All across social media, players are posting images taken from their instance of The Tower, each of which seems to be packed with Guardians crowding around Commander Zavala and either sitting with or saluting the character.

Video game communities never cease to surprise me. The Tower in Destiny 2 right now is pretty somber. RIP Lance Reddick. pic.twitter.com/rLS6MiSxt2 — Mark Muller (@mlmit) March 17, 2023

Players in Destiny 2 gather around Lance Reddick's character Zavala in memoriam, following his death. pic.twitter.com/9nAhu4dFPl — Slumped Shady (@Kiddish_Gambino) March 17, 2023

Went to the tower in Destiny 2 to see Zavala, it's good to see I wasn't the only one. RIP Lance Reddick pic.twitter.com/52uR7yTmOk — MoggleMage🔜FF Fanfest 2023 (@MoggleMage) March 17, 2023

The Destiny 2 subreddit has also been filled with players coming to pay their respects.

“I loaded into the tower to go salute Zavala and was happy to see a lot of people crowded around Zavala just sitting nearby some coming to salute with an emote then leave , yall made me feel good about this community and it makes me happy seeing everyone paying respects,” said one poster.

“Voice actors have come and gone from this game but Lance stuck around from the beginning. He was a true treasure to this community and the many others who have seen him elsewhere,” added another.

In addition to his career in film and TV, Reddick was a familiar voice to many gamers. In addition to voice work in Destiny, Destiny 2 and each game’s respective DLC’s, he also appeared in John Wick Hex, Quantum Break, and even 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand.