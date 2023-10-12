‘Destiny 2’ players given £40 of in-game currency to apologise for accidental bans

Bungie has apologised to the players that it accidentally banned from Destiny 2 with 5,000 Silver, which works out to be £40 in real currency.

Recently, “a small number” of players were falsely identified as bad actors, said the developer, and added that this was a very “rare” incident where its own detection systems were wrong.

“Along with a small number of other players, your account was inadvertently flagged as having tampered with game client functionality,” explained Bungie in its message from Destiny Player Support to those who were affected (via The Verge‘s Tom Warren).

“While the overwhelming majority of these detections are accurate, we discovered that in extremely rare cases this detection may be triggered through no fault of the player.

“This error was determined as part of our auditing process and we acted as quickly as possible to validate the issue and rescind the small number of inadvertent flags.”

While it is not known what caused the incorrect identification or for how long these players were banned from Destiny 2, Bungie shared that the issue only manifested in the most recent ban wave.

“We have made changes to our review process to ensure this issue is not repeated,” it said in a statement supplied to Kotaku.

Regarding the compensation, 5,000 Silver costs £39.99 ($49.99) in the in-game shop and the currency can be used on emotes, shaders, armour and weapon ornaments and a variety of other cosmetic content.

Alternatively, the Silver can be spent on Destiny 2‘s battle pass, the price of which was increased earlier this year from 1,000 Silver to 1,200 Silver.

In other gaming news, Valve has introduced more stringent security measures for developers following “an uptick in sophisticated attacks” targeting games as vehicles for malware.