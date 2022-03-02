‘Destiny 2’ players who bypass Steam Deck incompatibility will be banned

According to Destiny 2 developer Bungie, the game won’t run on the Steam Deck.

They go on to say that any players attempting to get it working on the handheld PC will be met with a ban.

With the Steam Deck shipping worldwide, Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2 doesn’t work on the Steam Deck, despite the fact the free-to-play title is available on Steam.

Advertisement

According to the game’s Steam guide, the Steam Deck’s operating system means Destiny 2 isn’t supported on the handheld.

“Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilising Steam Play’s Proton unless Windows is installed and running. Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time.”

It also confirmed that anyone trying to play the game on the Steam Deck will be banned, with Bungie having written “players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban”.

If this incompatibility has anything to do with BattlEye anti-cheat – which Destiny 2 uses – Valve made it clear last year that getting the software to work on the Steam Deck is as simple as reaching out to BattlEye and asking for it to be enabled.

As the Steam Deck is open platform, it can actually run Windows if users want it to, although there’s no guarantee a game will run properly and will be optimised for the Steam Deck either.

Advertisement

In a four star review of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, NME said that the recently released expansion “provides everything you could ask for while setting up the next three years of content. Not only does Witch Queen feel like a conclusion to several years of questionable design choices, it feels like a fresh start that hits all the right notes from the word go.”

In other gaming news, Anthony Mackie is set to star in the now confirmed Twisted Metal TV show that has started development.