‘Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’ raid World First winners announced

The first team to complete Destiny 2’s latest raid has been announced, despite several server issues causing problems throughout.

On Saturday evening, Bungie released the Vow Of The Desciple raid for Destiny 2. As with all Destiny 2 raids, the event also began the world first race, where teams of players attempt to be the first to complete the brand new raid.

Seven hours after the raid went live, Bungie tweeted that they had received reports of a team completing the Vow Of The Disciple raid. They then began to check who would receive the physical belt awarded to the winning team.

After verification we're proud to congratulate our Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple World First winners, clan Elysium! BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPIONS! 💠 Cruz

💠 Kyros

💠 Moople

💠 Quazz

💠 Saltagreppo

💠 Slap pic.twitter.com/9Jde0OgKI9 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) March 6, 2022

Advertisement

The winner of the Vow Of The Disciple world first race was clan Elysium, who also took the title for last year’s raid, Vault Of Glass. After Bungie verified the results, the winners were announced in a tweet, which took a few hours.

The launch of the raid wasn’t without issues, though. Several players, including those competing for world first, were hit with error codes that caused them to be booted from the raid. The raid was also so popular that it caused log in queue times to reach two hours.

Bungie worked throughout the launch to improve server stability and capacity. During a raid launch, players will be able to play it in contest mode This puts players at a cap of 20 power levels below the recommended level, but those who complete the raid within the first 24 hours will receive special rewards.

After the server issues that plague the initial launch, Bungie announced that it would be extending contest mode by a further 24 hours, allowing more time for Destiny 2 players to complete the raid.

Advertisement

In other news, the three graphics modes and other next-generation features coming to GTA 5 have been revealed.