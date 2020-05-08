‘Destiny 2’ will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X, confirms developer

Bungie has confirmed that its free-to-play online multiplayer FPS, Destiny 2, will be making its way onto next-gen consoles.

The announcement was made via Twitter after Microsoft released an image featuring the logos of well-known developers and studios, alluding to the possible titles that will be available on the upcoming Xbox Series X console.

Bungie replied to the tweet with a simple “Destiny 2 will be on next-gen platforms! More details to come.” A release date for the game’s next-gen port has not been announced, so it is currently unclear if the game will be available when the platforms launch, or if it’ll come later on.

Destiny 2 will be on next-gen platforms! More details to come. pic.twitter.com/1ZZqGZjjjg — Bungie (@Bungie) May 7, 2020

Advertisement

While the game was expected to have been playable on the Xbox Series X and PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility with current-gen consoles, Bungie’s announcement of the game raises questions as to whether the game will now be optimised for next-gen consoles and the higher level of graphics that they will support.

It is also currently unknown how Bungie’s cross-save function will affect, or support Xbox’s Smart Delivery. Destiny 2’s cross-save function lets players save their accounts and play the game on multiple platforms. However, transferring paid content across multiple platforms isn’t allowed, and players will have to purchase DLCs on multiple platforms for the same level of gameplay across the board.

Destiny 2 was first released on the PS4 and Xbox One in November 2017, with a PC version arriving a month later.