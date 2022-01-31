‘Destiny 2’ will remain multiplatform following Sony’s Bungie acquisition

Destiny 2 players on non-PlayStation formats may have panicked today when Sony announced its acquisition of developer Bungie. Fear not though – the sci-fi shooter won’t be turning into a PlayStation exclusive any time soon.

Following Sony’s shock purchase of Destiny 2 developer Bungie for £2.6billion today, questions immediately arose over the future exclusivity of the studio’s work. With Destiny 2 currently available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and even Google Stadia in addition to Sony’s PS5 and PS4, social media chatter was awash with speculation that Sony would make the hit game exclusive to its platforms.

However, speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan says that “everybody wants the extremely large Destiny 2 community, whatever platform they’re on, to be able to continue to enjoy their Destiny 2 experiences. And that approach will apply to future Bungie releases. That is unequivocal.”

Instead, the move may be more to do with Sony’s broader businesses and potential to expand the Destiny universe into other media.

“Back in 2016, we set out a vision for ourselves to create worlds and inspire friendships. We wanted to become one of the world’s great entertainment companies,” Bungie CEO Pete Parsons told GamesIndustry.biz.

“You can’t help but look at Sony’s accomplishments, not just as a great platform, and having easily some of the best development teams in the entire world. But also one of the greatest entertainment companies in the world,” Parsons added. “We saw this great opportunity to build – not just Destiny, we’re working on more than Destiny – these great interactive experiences, which we think we’re good at. But also being able to explore these worlds even more.”

The purchase of Bungie may not be the only significant acquisition PlayStation has planned, though, as Ryan says, onlookers “should absolutely expect more” in the months ahead.

“We are by no means done. With PlayStation, we have a long way to go. I will personally be spending a lot of my time with Pete and the team at Bungie, helping make sure that everything beds down right and that autonomy means autonomy,” Ryan said. “But elsewhere in the organisation, we have many more moves to make.”

In other news, Sony has also announced the latest slate of titles set to join its game-streaming service PlayStation Now in February. The line-up is headed by GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition, but it will only be on the service until May 2022.