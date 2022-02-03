‘Destiny 2’ Witch Queen trailer reveals several Exotics and weapon crafting

Bungie has released a trailer for the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion Witch Queen, which shows several Exotics in action.

Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion released on February 22 and takes the fight to Savathûn. Bungie has outlined some of the new Exotic weapons and armour pieces arriving with the expansion in a recent trailer.

Exotic items are special pieces of equipment with unique abilities. While full details of the perks haven’t been revealed yet, the trailer does show:

Grand Overture – Slug launcher charges full auto missiles

Parasite – Worm launcher with increasing damage

Osteo Striga – Swarming projectiles trigger a toxic burst

Hoarfrost-Z chest – Stasis wall replaces Barricade (Titan only)

Osmiomancy gloves – Additional Coldsnap with enhanced seeking (Warlock only)

Blight Ranger helmet – Reflected projectiles deal increased damage (Hunter only)

A new archetype of weapon, the Glaive, will also be added with the Destiny 2 expansion. The video’s description says that “A new weapon archetype begins its journey at the Relic. Once honed to perfection, master your Glaive to perform powerful melee combos, fire projectiles, and deploy a powerful energy shield.” There is an exotic Glaive for each of Destiny 2’s classes:

Titan Glaive: Edge of Action – Place protective shield

Warlock Glaive: Edge of Intent – Deploy healing turret

Hunter Glaive: Edge of Concurrence – Tracking chain lightning

The trailer also shows a glimpse at weapon crafting, a new feature that will allow players to create weapons with desired perk combinations. While no details have been shared yet, the trailer’s description says, “master the new crafting system and create custom weaponry with unique combinations of mods, shaders, and advanced stat pools. When fighting a god, leave nothing on the table.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently announced that it will be buying Bungie for £2.6 billion. The company will be an independent subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment and run by its Board of Directors, chaired by Pete Parsons and Bungie’s current management team.