‘Destiny’ comes to ‘Fortnite’ with skins and a new game mode

The rumoured Fortnite and Destiny 2 crossover is real, as Bungie’s shooter comes to the battle royale game.

Announced during yesterday’s (August 23) Destiny 2 showcase, a number of skins and a multiplayer map based around the game are now in Fortnite.

Character’s Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey and the Exo Stranger are all available as skins in the battle royale game, alongside unique pieces of back bling, pickaxes and gilders styled after the iconic Sparrow space bikes from Destiny.

A new emote is also available in the Fortnite shop, which sees the Ghost companion from Destiny appear and scan for information. The emote can be seen in action in the video below.

Legends of both the Light and the Darkness have arrived. Grab legendary heroes Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey and the Exo Stranger in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/5dptVXSM7F — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 24, 2022

A new creator game mode called “Guardian Zone Control: Javelin-4” has also been added to the game, and this five versus five mode tasks the two teams to reach a score of 200 on a map based on Javelin-4 from Destiny 2’s Crucible game mode. The code for the map is 0642-9767-7225.

Bungie also revealed more about the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion Lightfall yesterday, which is now set to release on February 28, 2023. King’s Fall is also back on August 26 this week, with Bungie promising it will no longer vault any content in the game.

Elsewhere, the ongoing Gamescom event in Germany has started, Dead Island 2 has been re-revealed with multiple trailers and a new release date, whilst Gotham Knights has had a new villain-centric trailer and its release date brought forward. Gamescom is ongoing until August 28, so expect plenty of updates and news throughout the week.

In other video game related news, Sony has announced a brand new controller for the PS5 called the DualSense Edge, which is highly customisable for different game genres and control methods.