‘Destiny’ mocks US Space Force for copying their name

The United States government has chosen their official name for members of the new Space Force, and it’s the same name as the characters in Destiny.

Those serving in the Space Force will henceforth be known as “Guardians,” following a mixture of input from astronauts, technicians, military officers, and the general public. The official Space Force Twitter account describes the new moniker as “a name chosen by space professionals, for space professionals.”

People were quick to point out the similarities between Space Force and Destiny’s choice of name. The official Destiny Twitter account acknowledged the similarity, quote tweeting the Space Force announcement and writing: “Almost as if it’s our Destiny.”

Almost as if it's our Destiny. https://t.co/2KjAJSppPd — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) December 18, 2020

In Destiny, the Guardians are also space soldiers, although they are in fact resurrected corpses with no memory of their past life. Guardians explore what remains of the Solar System, uncovering the truth about the Golden Age of space exploration and fighting aliens.

The US Space Force’s purpose is to “provide freedom of operation for the United States in, from, and to space.”

In Destiny, there are three types of Guardians, all with different skills and specialisations: Warlocks, Titans, and Hunters. Space Force ranks do not include Destiny’s three classes.

The US Space Force has previously been mocked for adopting a logo similar to Star Trek’s Starfleet Command.

In other outer space gaming news, Among Us, the murder mystery puzzle game set on a space ship, will be joining Xbox Game Pass in the near future.