‘Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed’ trailer reveals a zany war of the worlds

THQ Nordic has announced Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed, a “full remake” of the cult classic which sees players terrorise the human race with a variety of weird and powerful weapons.

During THQ Nordic’s tenth anniversary showcase event today (September 17), Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed received its first trailer, showcasing flashy new graphics and a range of improved alien weaponry for protagonist Crypto to battle humanity with.

The game is being developed by Black Forest Games, which remastered the last Destroy All Humans title in 2020. Speaking at a press event, developers Dennis Schiefer and Stefan Schmitz revealed that the team is “completely rebuilding the game from scratch in Unreal Engine 4“.

Advertisement

The goal of Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed is to create a better, modernised version of the original game that will “add features, improve features, [and] remove features that are not any more fun today”. While this means that several features and weapons have been changed, the developers noted that every new feature was judged a right fit for “what makes Destroy All Humans great” as Black Forest Studios wanted to preserve the “nature and soul” of the original game.

This means that while the remake will include a new engine, additional flying saucer features and reworked weapons, it will keep the same story, game design and even original voiceovers from the 2006 game.

Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed will be set in the 1960s, taking players into five levels across the world – Bay City (San Francisco), Albion (London), Takoshima (Tokyo), Tunguska (USSR) and Solaris (the Moon). The game will also feature a co-op mode, “so you can destroy mankind together”.

Crypto will wield eight different weapons in his quest to conquer Earth, though many will operate a little differently to their original 2006 forms. These eight weapons are the Dislocator, Meteor Strike gun, Disintegrator, Anal Probe, Ion Detonator, Gastro Launcher, Burrow Beast Launcher and Free Love Goggles. The Free Love Goggles have been reworked to function as “a bit like a flamethrower” and the Dislocator has similarly been reworked to give players better ways to aim it.

Advertisement

Likewise, the UFO has been reworked to include better environmental destruction, mass abductions and “more slick, lean” flying.

While no specific release date has been confirmed just yet, Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed will be “coming soon” to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

In other news, a brand new Nintendo Switch controller could be revealed in six months.