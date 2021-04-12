‘Destroy All Humans!’ remake Collector’s Edition will set fans back £350

THQ Nordic has released details of the two physical Collector’s Edition versions of Destroy All Humans!, priced at £140 and £350.

The cheaper of the two, The DNA Collector’s Edition, will cost £140. The bundle includes a physical copy of the Destroy All Humans! remake, a stress toy with bulging eyes, a logo keychain, six exclusive art prints, and a “Crypto ‘n’ Cow” figurine starring an action shot of a UFO uprooting a cow.

The more expensive package, the Crypto-137 Destroy All Humans! Collector’s Edition, includes all of the above but swaps the cow figure for that of a massive Crypto-137, and a backpack in his image for a total of £350. Both of these packs were initially available for the PS4 and Xbox One console release.

The Destroy All Humans! remake was announced formally for the Nintendo Switch last week with a release date of June 29. The Nintendo Switch port of the game will include the Skin Pack DLC for free. The Skin Pack is currently available as a US$10 add-on for all other platforms via their respective digital storefronts.

The PC and console version of the remake released in July last year and received a three-and-a-half star review from NME’s Jordan Oloman. He praised the game for its remade graphics and its commitment to sticking to the authenticity of the original 2005 game.

Earlier in the year a video was uploaded to the Destroy All Humans! Steam store page that appeared to tease a possible remake of the second game in the series.

The video in question features a clone, known to fans as Crypto-138, who is distinguished by his gold-accented costume. He appears as the main protagonist in Destroy All Humans 2, so the cameo may mean that the game is coming up for renewal.