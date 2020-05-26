‘Detroit: Become Human’, ‘Heavy Rain’ headed to Steam next month

Developer Quantic Dream has confirmed that three games from its library of interactive storytelling games are headed to Steam for the first time.

Three of the studio’s critically acclaimed adventure games, Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls and Heavy Rain, will finally be launched on the Steam platform on June 18. The titles are currently only available on the Epic Games Store for PC, and were first released as PlayStation 4 exclusives.

The announcement dropped alongside a new trailer that features footage from all three games. Watch it below.

Before the games officially launch on Steam, demos for Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls and Heavy Rain have been made available on the platform. Full versions of two of the company’s other titles, Omikron: The Nomad Soul and Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy, are already on the platform. Find them on Quantic Dream’s official developer page.

Alongside the Steam announcement, Quantic Dream also hosted a three-hour-long livestream in celebration of the second and 10th anniversary of Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain, respectively. During the session, studio founder David Cage revealed that his company is currently “working on many exciting new projects we cannot talk about yet, but there’s a lot going on at the studio”.

No other information regarding Quantic Dream’s upcoming games were announced, although they are likely to be multi-platform releases. In early 2019, the company went independent and ended its exclusive contract with Sony, with the help of an investment from Chinese company NetEase.

In other PlayStation 4 news, Sony recently announced that the upcoming episode of its State Of Play series will revolve around The Last Of Us Part II. The session, which premieres tomorrow (May 27), will delve into the title’s gameplay, with over eight minutes of never-before-seen footage