‘Deux Ex’ creator Warren Spector says “NFTs are ridiculous”

Warren Spector, co-creator of Deux Ex, has said that he has “no interest” in “ridiculous” NFTs, and shared his thoughts on the metaverse.

Speaking to GamesBeat (via PCGamesN), Spector said that “I’m literally going to have people giving me hell about what I’m about to say, but I really don’t think I care. NFTs are ridiculous”.

“I do not understand why anybody would want to climb on that bandwagon,” continued Spector, who added: “Ownership of virtual goods that can be instantly reproduced in unlimited quantities. Who thinks that’s a good idea?”

Although Spector said that he has “no interest” in NFTs, he was slightly more optimistic about the metaverse – though he said it will only come about “long after I’m gone,” something that he’s “happy about”.

“I like living in the real world. I don’t particularly find putting on a headset and interacting virtually with other people, not knowing if my wife is coming up behind me with a baseball bat – that just doesn’t appeal to me.”

The metaverse’s connection with VR is something that Spector remains unsure about. Stopping short of calling the metaverse a scam, Spector said “prediction is a fool’s game. It might be that the metaverse is the future, that VR is the future. Although VR does come along every 10 years to save whatever medium needs saving. I’m a little dubious.”

“I think there’s still so much innovation ahead of us just in flat-screen games. We haven’t explored everything the medium can and should do,” added Spector.

Back in February, Valve president Gabe Newell was much more sceptical of the metaverse, saying that “there’s a bunch of get rich quick schemes” surrounding the concept.

In other news, FromSoftware employees have reported low wages and poor working conditions within the company.