Development on ‘The Witcher’ spin-off ‘Project Sirius’ is back on track

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that its upcoming Witcher spin-off game, code-named Project Sirius, is back on track.

In March, the studio announced that the upcoming co-op game has cost an additional £1.7million in expenses and it would be formulating “a new framework” for the game that was better “aligned with [its] strategy.”

Two months later and CD Projekt Red confirmed in a regulatory announcement – published on May 11 via Eurogamer – that it has established the new framework for Project Sirius.

The company details a “partial reversal of the impairment allowance for 2022, and writeoff of part of the development expenditures incurred in Q1 2023.”

These will be connected to the “conclusion of work on defining a new framework for Project Sirius” so it seems that the company is back on track with the project and the issue was resolved.

Project Sirius was initially announced in October 2022, CD Projekt Red said that it would offer a “campaign with quests and a story,” along with both single-player and multiplayer functionality.

Project Sirius is in the works at The Molasses Flood, the studio behind The Flame In The Flood and Drake Hollow, and is one of several new Witcher games in the works — with the first Witcher game is receiving a “full-fledged” remake in Unreal Engine 5, which is being developed by Fool’s Theory.

The studio is also working on a new The Witcher 4, which had moved into pre-production phase in May 2022. The game received a small tagline, “A New Saga Begins”, suggesting the series protagonist Geralt of Rivia won’t be the main character.

In other gaming news, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt patch 4.03 has been rolled out for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, with a Nintendo Switch release coming soon.