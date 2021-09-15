Development wraps on Square-Enix’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ game

Square Enix’s upcoming superhero RPG Guardians of the Galaxy has wrapped production, with the game now on target for its planned release date.

The news was announced on the official Twitter account, along with confirm of the October 26 release. The update was joined by a fitting GIF of Star-Lord, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, dancing with Cosmo, a fan-favourite character from the Marvel comics – a dog sent into space by the Soviet Space Program in the 1960s, gaining psionic powers from cosmic radiation. Cosmo is good boy, da?

We're thrilled to announce that #GOTGgame has gone gold! October 26 here we come 🤘 #YouGotThis pic.twitter.com/opujnRDLNT — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) September 14, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy will feature the core team – Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax – but establish a new continuity, not part of either the MCU or the original comics universe. However, it will draw heavily on characters and situations from the comics, with some pretty deep cuts appearing in the game. Villains include Lady Hellbender, a powerful warrior who collects and controls giant monsters, and Grand Unifier Raker, an evil space priest and key figure in the nefarious Universal Church of Truth.

While the full team will appear in the game, players will only directly control Star-Lord, with the rest of the crew offering support in combat. Story decisions will also allow you to engage with teammates, with one preview showing a choice between selling Rocket or Groot to Lady Hellbender as part of a ruse. Recently, senior audio director Steve Szczepkowski told NME that the game’s story would be 16 chapters long.

Developer Eidos-Montréal will also be including an entire rock album in the game, which features a fictional band called Star Lord, influencing Peter Quill’s choice of superhero pseudonym. The first track from the album, ‘Space Riders With No Name’, has already been released.

Guardians of the Galaxy is set for release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch – although the latter will only be available as a cloud-based game.

In other news, the September system update for PS5 is now live, which finally allows owners to expand the console’s onboard storage, and lets players remove the annoying onscreen pop-up that appears when taking screenshots.