‘Devil May Cry 5’ Special Edition announced for next-gen consoles

Capcom has announced a Special Edition release of Devil May Cry 5 for next-generation consoles.

Capcom shared the news during Sony Interactive Entertainment’s recent PS5 showcase, releasing a new trailer for the game, and an accompany PlayStation Blog entry to detail what the special edition entails.

The trailer offers players a glimpse of the beloved game’s shiny new coat of paint, with real-time ray tracing, and other enhanced visuals thanks to next-gen capabilities. The trailer also reveals that Dante’s brother, Vergil, will now be a playable character in the Special Edition of the game.

Capcom detailed a number of improvements to the game via its lengthy PlayStation Blog post. Capcom noted that gamers will be able to play the game with ray tracing enabled, with a target of 4K resolution at 30fps. With ray tracing disabled, the game will natively run at 1080p at 60fps. Additionally, a High Framerate Mode will allow players to target a frame rate of 120fps, with a compatible display.

The Special Edition also introduces Turbo Mode, which lets player experience the game at 1.2x speed, and a Legendary Dark Knight difficulty, which cranks the game’s difficulty beyond anything players have previously experienced.

Capcom’s PlayStation Blog post also highlighted the PS5’s “Crazy fast” SSD, DualSense controller, and 3D Audio functionalities, which all play a part in boosting the Devil May Cry experience.

In addition PS4, Xbox One and PC players will be able to unlock Vergil as a playable character in the future though a paid DLC. It is currently unknown if the Special Edition will release on PC.

The game will be available digitally on the PS5, as well as the Xbox Series X and Series S, on day one of the console’s launch. Physical versions of the Special Edition will be announced a later date.