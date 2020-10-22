Devolver Digital acquires ‘Serious Sam’ developer Croteam

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout publisher Devolver Digital has announced its acquisition of Croteam.

The company announced its purchase of the Serious Sam developer with a post on its official website, where it chronicled the company’s longstanding relationship with Croteam from the founding of Devolver Digital in the late-noughties.

“A decade ago Devolver Digital was just getting started and looking for its first project to partner on in the emerging digital distribution world. Similarly, Croteam was on the search for a partner it could trust to help them bring their beloved franchise back to prominence with the upcoming Serious Sam 3,” Devolver Digital wrote.

“And like that, the next big Serious Sam game brought old partners back together and forged a decade of friendship and dedication,” it added. Devolver Digital was established in 2009 by Mike Wilson, Harry Miller and Rick Stults, all three of whome had previously co-founded Gathering Of Developers, the publisher of the original Serious Sam game.

“Since then Croteam and Devolver Digital have partnered on dozens of games – from the frantic Serious Sam series to the award-winning The Talos Principle across PC, consoles, VR and mobile platforms. Croteam and Devolver Digital have been dating for so long that we decided to go ahead and just get married.”

Devolver Digital announced that Croteam will “keep total creative freedom” despite the acquisition, and also teased future projects such as The Talos Principle 2, as well as more Serious Sam titles and new IPs.

2020 has been a big year for Devolver Digital, which published the wildly popular Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in August. Meanwhile, Croteam released Serious Sam 4 in September.