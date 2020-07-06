Devolver Digital announces ‘Shadow Warrior 3’, gameplay coming soon

Shadow Warrior 3 has been announced and a gameplay reveal is coming on July 11 as part of the Devolver Digital Direct stream.

The game is being developed by Flying Wild Hog and is set to release at a yet-to-be-announced date in 2021. Alongside the reveal is a new trailer which provides players a cinematic teaser of what the future instalment holds. Series protagonist Lo Wang returns alongside the meta humour that the franchise is known for.

While no gameplay is shown, the teaser trailer highlights some of the brand new features coming to Shadow Warrior 3, including a grappling hook which will be used for new traversal methods around the environment. The footage finally ends in a crescendo of gore as Wang utilises the many supernatural powers he possess to defeat a variety of demons.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

The official Steam store page for Shadow Warrior 3 reads: “Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison.”

“Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.”

The Devolver Digital Direct is set to look forward on the company’s catalogue of upcoming releases. After the show, multiple demos will be available for players to download, including Carrion and Disc Room. An unannounced game is also said to be receiving a demo to download as well.