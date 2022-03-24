Devolver Digital co-founder announces Mental Health Game Jam

Devolver Digital co-founder Mike Wilson has announced an annual game jam that focuses on mental health.

Global Game Jam (GGJ) and DeepWell Digital Therapeutics announced that they are launching a new annual jam that will challenge entrants with creating a game that uses themes and mechanics that can be utilised in mental wellness treatment (via IGN).

The jam will take place from May 1 to May 22. Those interested can register at the DeepWell website and submit their games.

In a press release posted to their website, DeepWell explained that the game submitted must meet the following criteria:

Demonstrate how video game themes and mechanics can be utilised as treatment mechanisms

Help dispel misconceptions and social stigma related to openly discussing and addressing mental health issues

Build community that works to connect and support those suffering from stress, anxiety and depression

“The environment of a game jam is the perfect place for exploring and experimenting with new ideas and approaches to problem solving. And as the world’s largest game jam event, the Global Game Jam is thrilled to see our community create games around this critical topic,” said Kate Edwards, executive director of the GGJ.

All games submitted to the Game Jam will be promoted on the Global Game Jam’s itch.io page for members of the public to get their hands on. Prizes for the top entries have yet to be announced and will be detailed at a later date.

DeepWell Digital Therapeutics was created by Devolver Digital co-founder Mile Wilson and Medtech innovator Ryan Douglas with the goal of developing, funding, and publishing games “fortified” by medical science. The company was announced on March 15 2022.

