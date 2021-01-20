Devolver Digital denies claims of ‘Fall Guys’ coming to Xbox Game Pass

Fall Guys may be coming to Xbox Game Pass, although the publisher Devolver Digital has refuted the claims.

The popular battle royale, which sees players competing in a variety of platforming gauntlets and challenges, may have been secretly confirmed to be coming to Xbox platformers, although it’s unclear whether that will be for PC, consoles, or both.

In Xbox Game Pass’ most recent Instagram post, one fan commented asking for Fall Guys to be added to the service, to which the official account responded: “It’s coming.”

However, publisher Devolver has said in a response to The Verge’s Tom Warren sharing the news, that the information is “incorrect” and that “there are no plans for Fall Guys to come to any form of Gamepass”.

See the full details below:

Devolver Digital, the publisher of Fall Guys tells me “there are no plans for Fall Guys to come to any form of gamepass [sic].” https://t.co/QMyrlhHTLX — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 20, 2021

Speculation of its arrival arose last week (January 12), when the Fall Guys Twitter account was spotted responding to the Xbox Game Pass account asking users to respond for gaming recommendations, causing fans to deduct that the game would be arriving on the service.

However, the Fall Guys Twitter account later refuted the rumours after numerous fans posed the question on its inclusion and whether the exchange was a tease of its arrival. In response, it stated: “No I just wanted to see what game lol.”

The game proved to be one of the most popular new releases of 2020, making Steam’s top 100 games of the year. Post-launch content has seen new modes and maps being added, as well as a sleuth of skins.

Most recently was a crossover with Doom Eternal, which saw the Doom Slayer available as unlockable in-game cosmetic, joining previous inclusions such as Sonic The Hedgehog and popular streamer, Ninja.