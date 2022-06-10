Devolver Digital showcase roundup: here’s every game that was announced and shown

Yesterday (June 9) Devolver Digital held its “marketing countdown to marketing” games showcase, and it was about as absurd as you’d expect – so we rounded up all the new announcements here.

Dropping F-bombs within ten seconds, the entire 25-minute showcase can be watched right here, with each announcement and its trailer below as well.

Anger Foot is an FPS with hard kicks and harder beats

Arguably one of the most interesting reveals at the Devolver Digital showcase, Anger Foot is a fully expanded version of an itch.io game, where the player kicks down doors, and people, from a first-person perspective to what sounds like intense dance music and bright visuals.

Anger Foot’s “lightning-fast action FPS” interactivity will see players wreaking havoc on “Shit City” as they take on merciless gangsters. The game can be wishlisted on Steam now.

The Plucky Squire is Toy Story in video game form

From developer All Possible Futures, which was founded by James Turner and Johnathan Biddle – Turner was the art director for Pokémon Sword and Shield, while Biddle is best known as the creator of Stealth Bastard Deluxe – The Plucky Squire sees a storybook character literally leap from the page and engage in both 2D and 3D action.

Protagonist Jot embodies the cutesy aesthetic the game is going for, with it coming to Nintendo Switch soon.

Skate Story is a demonic take on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

The newest game from Sam Eng – who made Zarvot – Skate Story is all about a demon made of glass and pain, who makes a deal with the devil, with the demon needing to skate to, and eat, the moon to rid themselves of the curse.

Revealed a couple of years ago, Skate Story is still set for a 2023 release, with Devolver Digital now publishing it.

“Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through the ash and smoke of the Underworld as you take on a seemingly impossible quest. Skate fast to destroy demons and save other tortured souls on your journey from fragile beginner to hardened skater.”

Cult Of The Lamb now has a demo

For those interested in cultish behaviour with incredibly cute visuals, this year’s Cult Of The Lamb now has a demo on Steam. Set for release on August 11, after it was initially slated for just “autumn” this year, the game sees players making their way through roguelike action alongside a deep base-building metagame.

You can learn more about it in our interview with developer Massive Monster.

That was every reveal and announcement from Devolver Digital's showcase