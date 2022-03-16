‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ has a free trial on Xbox

Blizzard’s remake of Diablo 2 has a free trial on Xbox platforms right now, but it’s time limited to three hours.

Already underway, the trial runs until the start of next week (March 21) and lets you play any part of the game as any class, though only for the aforementioned three hours.

Diablo senior community manager Adam Fletcher announced on the official Xbox blog that “any progress made while exploring Sanctuary and conquering the many evils that lurk within will be carried over if you choose to proceed past the trial period and delve deeper into this story of darkness”.

Advertisement

In other words, if you like what you play and decide to pay for the full game, you won’t have to start over again.

Diablo 2: Resurrected was released in September 2021 and is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation, as well as on Xbox. On the latest console hardware Diablo 2: Resurrected has 4K visuals, but if you want to see how the game used to look back in the year 2000, you can hit a button to switch between modern and retro visuals.

NME’s Jake Tucker gave Diablo 2: Resurrected four out of five stars in our review, saying it’s “a stunning recreation of Diablo 2, this will be essential for gamers of a certain age, while the uninitiated will probably get more of a kick out of it as a game design time capsule than a serious contender in the sea of live games vying for their attention”.

In other news, it seems that Elden Ring is going to become more than a game, as Bandai Namco CEO and president Yasuo Miyakawa has said that the company will “continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself and into everyone’s daily life”.